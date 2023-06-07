Bass Pro Fishing Tips: ‘Fish like a Bass Pro’ contest winner hits the lake

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Weekly Fishing Report is courtesy of Mike Webb, Bass Pro Shops sponsored angler and Webb’s Guide Service owner.

June 5, 2023

Bull Shoals Lake

Throw your topwater lures early, then use a Carolina rig (lizard) in 25 feet of water on flat points.

Table Rock Lake

It’s hot water time! After trying your topwater lures early, switch to a drop shot rig on bluff ends or flat points 35 feet deep.

Stockton Lake

Try the topwater baits early, then switch to a football jig on long points 15-20 feet deep. Lake of the Ozarks White swim jigs are working around the shady side of the docks. The fish are only four-feet deep. Throw a buzz bait in the back of pockets if any shade or water is running in.

GOOD LUCK! LINK TO Platinum Combo: https://www.basspro.com/shop/en/bass-pro-shops-johnny-morris-platinumsignature-spinning-rod-and-reelcombo?cm_soc=broadcast&type=bc|ky3|bps|JLMplatinum|spinning|rodandreel|060723

Link to Teaser Tube Puke Color: https://www.basspro.com/shop/en/bass-pro-shops-bass-teasertube?cm_soc=broadcast&type=bc|ky3|bps|teaser|tube|060723

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The city of Springfield confirmed a developer asked leaders to approve plans for a second...
City announces development in west Springfield, Mo., includes a Target store
Shane Ellzey/Polk County, Mo.
Authorities arrest Polk County man wanted in death investigation; victim identified
Tabitha Pebler
Arkansas woman charged for killing son after fight over a lawn mower
Officers responded to the North Brooke Apartment complex on Monday.
Police say man dies from injuries after nearly drowning in Willard, Mo., pool
Fatal Aurora Motorcycle Crash
Aurora woman charged in crash that killed four motorcyclists over the weekend

Latest News

Bass Pro Fishing Tips: Fish Like a Bass Pro contest winner hits the lake
FILE - In this Wednesday, June 16, 2010, file photograph, a rainbow arches near Kauffman...
Royals are one of the first MLB teams to partner with CBD group
St. Louis Cardinals' Willson Contreras, left, and Texas Rangers' Mitch Garver, right, walk...
Semien runs hitting streak to 25 games with go-ahead double, Rangers beat Cardinals
Kansas City Royals' Matt Duffy (15) reacts after striking out swinging during the ninth inning...
Luis Arraez singles twice to raise average to .401, Marlins beat Royals