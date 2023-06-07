Bass Pro Fishing Tips: ‘Fish like a Bass Pro’ contest winner hits the lake

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Weekly Fishing Report is courtesy of Mike Webb, Bass Pro Shops sponsored angler and Webb’s Guide Service owner.

June 5, 2023

Bull Shoals Lake

Throw your topwater lures early, then use a Carolina rig (lizard) in 25 feet of water on flat points.

Table Rock Lake

It’s hot water time! After trying your topwater lures early, switch to a drop shot rig on bluff ends or flat points 35 feet deep.

Stockton Lake

Try the topwater baits early, then switch to a football jig on long points 15-20 feet deep. Lake of the Ozarks White swim jigs are working around the shady side of the docks. The fish are only four-feet deep. Throw a buzz bait in the back of pockets if any shade or water is running in.

