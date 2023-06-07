CRIME STOPPERS: Do you recognize this Greene County fugitive?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Mary Kathryn Wickware, 31 Photo: April 2023 (Springfield Police Department)

This week’s Crime Stoppers fugitive is wanted in Greene County on a car theft charge. A judge issued an arrest warrant in May for 31-year-old Mary Kathryn Wickware.

Wickware has tattoos of a pink flower, a butterfly, and a red mushroom on her back and right shoulder. Springfield police describe her as approximately 5′06″ tall, 130 pounds, with blonde/black hair, and green eyes. Investigators say she has ties to Florida, and North Carolina. They believe she’s hiding out in Greene County.

If you’ve seen Mary Wickware, call Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477). There’s a cash reward for information that leads to her arrest.

