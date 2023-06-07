FIRST ALERT WEATHER: One cold front on the way with rain Wednesday & Thursday

Good Tuesday evening, everyone. Even though we kept quiet for today, we did have some haze to the sky across much of the Ozarks from the wildfire smoke up in Canada. That did keep temperatures down for many today with highs in the middle to some upper 80s this afternoon. However, we’ll see that smoke fade away over the next few days as our weather setup changes. At the surface, we have cold front number one just to our northeast ready to move in while front number two will come in from the northwest later this weekend. Upstairs, the upper-level ridge will start to retreat into the northern Rockies. Those changes, along with an upper-level low working away from Maine, will these cold fronts with rain chances to come in and reduce our exposure to the wildfire smoke over the next few days.

Two cold fronts finally ready to head our way (KY3)

Upper-level high ready to break down and change our weather up (KY3)

After a quiet start with mostly clear skies Wednesday morning, partly sunny skies will build in from the northeast as the cold front approaches. After 2 or 3 o’clock in the afternoon, that’s when the northeastern half of the Ozarks will start to see scattered showers and t-storms fire up. Even though a cold front will trigger these showers and storms, the upper-level setup isn’t quite ideal for widespread severe weather. However, I won’t rule out heavy downpours, some small hail and some gusty winds with the strongest of the storms by Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Scattered t-storms return Wednesday afternoon (KY3)

As the front continues to pass through to the southwest, that will keep scattered showers and storms in the forecast for areas along and southwest of Springfield and into northern Arkansas for Wednesday night. They’ll also be around in these areas to start the morning drive on Thursday. With the front just outside of our region to our southwest by Thursday afternoon, that will leave many of us (except for a few isolated showers in the far southwest) dry for the rest of the day.

Scattered rain and t-storms for Thursday morning (KY3)

Drying out for many Thursday afternoon (KY3)

Rain amounts for most with this front should range between a tenth to half an inch in total. For those that get underneath heavy downpours or repeated downpours, your amounts could get to an inch or a little higher than that.

Rain amounts mainly under an inch with front number one (KY3)

After a dry and partly sunny Friday to start the weekend out, we’ll have scattered t-storms return to the region as we head into Saturday afternoon and evening. That, and the better chances for widespread rain and storms on Sunday, will be due to cold front number two coming in from the northwest.

Scattered t-storms return Saturday (KY3)

Cold front number two comes in with storms Sunday (KY3)

Since Saturday’s and Sunday’s rain chances look more widespread, more of us should be able to cash in on rain amounts potentially between half an inch to 1.5″ before we dry out by Sunday night. Given how some in the northern Ozarks really need the rain, we’ll keep our fingers crossed that these amounts can come our way.

Weekend rain chances could add up for many (KY3)

These fronts will also give us a chance to back off on the warmth a little later on. For Wednesday, though, we’ll start in the upper 50s to lower 60s in the morning before highs head back into the middle to upper 80s across the Ozarks. For some in the northeastern Ozarks, some of you may only top out in the lower 80s since the front will come through your area first.

Warm again for Wednesday (KY3)

After a mild start in the 60s again Thursday morning, highs will be back near or just below normal across the area with the number projected to hit the lower 80s.

Back near or just below normal Thursday afternoon (KY3)

The lower 80s will stay around for Friday as we get the weekend started before they take a quick jump back above normal on Saturday.

Trending below normal by Friday & early next week (KY3)

After Saturday’s and Sunday’s front, we’ll see highs back near 80 and into the lower 80s for early next week. That, along with drier air behind the front, will lead to a nice Monday and a mainly dry Tuesday.

Temperatures stay nice early next week (KY3)

