Infant dies after a car crashes into an Amish buggy in Seymour, Mo.

SEYMOUR, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol (MSHP) urges drivers to be more cautious after an infant died on Tuesday after a car ran into an Amish buggy.

According to the MSHP crash report and Sgt. Mike McClure, Julia Young of Seymour, 38, was traveling southbound on Route C, a couple of miles north of Seymour when she passed a horse-drawn buggy with three people inside. Sgt. McClure said Young collided with the rear-end of the buggy around 5 p.m.

“All three people in the buggy were ejected,” McClure said.

Two of the people ejected were Barbara, and Sammy Schwartz, their baby was also ejected from the buggy.

“The child was transported from the scene to an area hospital in Springfield where they were pronounced deceased at that time.”

Investigators say the parents have moderate injuries. Sgt. McClure said Young has not been charged. MSHP is investigating this incident.

According to Sgt. McClure, there is no rule the Amish community has to follow when it comes to having safety devices in buggies.

Mary Balboa, a local who owns a Mexican restaurant called El Patron, said she has lived in Seymour her whole life, and there have always been issues with cars running into buggies.

“There are signs out in the roads that there are buggies and to watch out, share the road with them,” Balboa said. “At the end of the day, they are human beings, they are people, and we should share the road with them,” she said.

Balboa said cars need to slow down and be cautious of their surroundings so tragedies such as the one that happened on Tuesday don’t happen again.

“We see these buggy signs all over the highway, and I feel like we just need to slow down a little bit and be more cautious about our surroundings.”

Sgt. McClure also urged people who live in communities with a huge Amish population, such as Seymour, to get off their phones and focus on the road.

“If you live in the community and are used to seeing these buggies, we still have to put away the distractions. It’s a matter of paying attention, slowing down, and knowing that we are sharing the road with that particular type of vehicle,” Sgt. McClure said.

Both Sgt. McClure and Balboa said tragedies like this one are preventable with caution and a little bit of patience.

KY3 will continue to provide you with updates on this story as they become available.

