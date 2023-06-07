Lebanon, Mo., native reacts to living in Davenport, Iowa building collapse

LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - A Lebanon, Mo., woman who had just moved into her first apartment in Davenport after college cannot live there after it collapsed.

The collapse in late May killed three people.

“I wasn’t in the building for even 12 hours before I lost everything,” said Elizabeth Pruitt.

She grew up in Lebanon and recently graduated from Mizzou. She then landed an internship in Iowa.

”I had to see it to know about it. I had gone out to get groceries and stuff for the apartment. I came back around 7 p.m. on Sunday. That’s when I found out when I rounded the corner on Harrison Street and saw the building,” said Pruitt.

While her apartment was on the other side of the building from the collapse, no one was allowed inside.

”I didn’t think anything of it for a very long second. Then I finally realized that wait, that’s my apartment, all my stuff. My cat is inside. I started freaking out. I kind of started hyperventilating a little bit,” said Pruitt.

The collapse raises questions for inspectors. In Lebanon, when building inspectors check an apartment building, they look for specific things.

”We’re looking for life health safety issues. We go on the outside of the home, and the first thing we look for is the address. If you need emergency services, we ensure the address is there. Then we walk around the house. We look at your porches, your steps, your railings, we look at windows, doors, the roof, in any defects around the outside of the structure,” said Joe Berkich with the city of Lebanon.

Joe Berkich says whether you rent or own, you should know what you have.

”If you’re renting, I would first recommend that you have renter’s insurance and then take a video of your contents. So if something was to happen, you at least have a digital copy of anything that you may have in the home that you get. It would help you understand what you actually had or lost,” said Berkich.

As for Pruitt, the Humane Society rescued her cat. As for her other things, what had once fallen into place for her has now left her figuring out what to do.

”I’m looking at trying to get another apartment where all of my like coworkers and things are also staying,” said Pruitt.

