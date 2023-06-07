Luis Arraez singles twice to raise average to .401, Marlins beat Royals

MIAMI (AP) — Luis Arraez had two hits to raise his major league-leading batting average to .401 and help the Miami Marlins beat the Kansas City Royals 6-1 on Tuesday night.

Second in the NL East, the Marlins have won five straight to improve to 34-28 — the first time they’ve been six games over .500 since August 2016.

After Arraez flew out to left in his first two at-bats, he hit consecutive singles to finish 2 for 4 with an RBI. Jesús Sánchez homered and Bryan De La Cruz drove in three runs.

Marlins starter Jesús Luzardo threw seven innings of one-run ball. Luzardo (5-4) scattered two hits and struck out eight, matching his longest outing of the season. Tanner Scott and Bryan Hoeing followed Luzardo, each throwing an inning to complete the five-hitter.

Miami broke open a scoreless game with a five-run fifth against Zack Greinke (1-6).

The former Cy Young Award winner kept Miami hitless until Sánchez’s leadoff blast. Sánchez drove the first pitch from Greinke over the wall in left for his fifth homer.

Arraez’s one-out single with the bases loaded made it 2-0 and ended Greinke’s outing. Reliever Jackson Kowar retired Jorge Soler on a pop-out to second before De La Cruz cleared the bases with a double to right.

The 39-year-old Greinke gave up five runs, four hits and struck out three. He was unbeaten in seven career decisions against Miami.

Nick Pratto doubled off Luzardo in the seventh, advanced on a ground out, and raced home after a wild pitch for Kansas City’s run.

INTERLEAGUE SUCCESS

The Marlins are 12-2 against the American League this season. They began the season with a major league-worst 103-148 record in interleague play.

ROSTER MOVE

The Marlins activated LHP A.J. Puk from the injured list and optioned RHP George Soriano to Triple-A Jacksonville.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Marlins: RHP Johnny Cueto (right biceps tightness) threw a batting practice session Tuesday at the club’s spring training complex in Jupiter, Florida.

UP NEXT

Royals RHP Jordan Lyles (0-9, 6.89) will start the final game of the series Wednesday against RHP Edward Cabrera (4-4, 4.05).

