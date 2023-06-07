Royals are one of the first MLB teams to partner with CBD group

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Royals are now one of the first MLB teams to officially partner with a CBD group.

The new section of Kauffman Stadium isn’t just about cooling down. It’s also a new spot for Royals fans to learn about Dan Huerter’s Pure Spectrum CBD.

“We really got started with this because we saw the product changing a lot of lives,” says Huerter.

Huerter would have never expected to be educating people about his product at his hometown stadium.

“Yeah, I don’t know how to describe that to be honest,” said Huerter. “It’s surreal in a big way.”

Surreal, but exciting. Huerter that, with the life-changing product, there are a lot of misconceptions that he hopes to teach fans about.

For starters, CBD is not the same as marijuana.

“They are both a cannabis plant, but a cannabis plant that grows with less than 0.3% THC is known as hemp. If it has more THC, it’s known as marijuana. So, all our products come from the hemp side.”

Huerter said that, since all their products are THC-free, they’ve seen a lot of athletes utilizing the product.

Back in 2022, MLB became the first professional sports league to partner with a CBD company. Now, the Royals are one of the first teams to partner with a CBD group.

“To be able to bring a space like this to life with Pure Spectrum, we think, is a huge win win for our fans and really adding a new element to Kauffman,” said Alex Schulte, Vice President of Corporate Partnerships for the Royals.

Which even though fans won’t be able to purchase CBD at the stadium, fans appreciate the steps the Royals are taking to educate fans.

“I think it’s fantastic that it’s expanding toward the major league level,” said Rayallen Hoover, a Royals fan in support of the CBD initiative. “I think it’s great that we have an opportunity to educate people that might not have a firm grasp on what CBD is and all the benefits that it has. I think it’s fantastic.”

Pure Spectrum will have ambassadors at the site to educate fans for free during all the Royals home games.

