SPONSORED The Place: The Ozark Mountain Daredevils & Drury University

The Ozark Mountain Daredevils & Drury University
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Drury is kicking off their 150th anniversary contest with concerts including Generations with The Ozark Mountain Daredevils. John Dillon from The Ozark Mountain Daredevils went to Drury University & he credits Drury University for his inspiration and foundation that helped him succeed.
