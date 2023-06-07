SPONSORED The Place: The Ozark Mountain Daredevils & Drury University

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Drury is kicking off their 150th anniversary contest with concerts including Generations with The Ozark Mountain Daredevils. John Dillon from The Ozark Mountain Daredevils went to Drury University & he credits Drury University for his inspiration and foundation that helped him succeed.

