SPONSORED The Place: The Verdant Community Living

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Verdant does so many fun community events & has other amenities. The events include wine tasting and game nights. All of the events are free to residents & they have the opportunity to reserve the community space for private events . The Verdant also provides complimentary massages with White Oaks Wellness.

