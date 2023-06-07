SPONSORED The Place: The Verdant Community Living

The Verdant is a luxury 55+ community with many amenities and activities.
By Michael Gibson
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Verdant does so many fun community events & has other amenities. The events include wine tasting and game nights. All of the events are free to residents & they have the opportunity to reserve the community space for private events . The Verdant also provides complimentary massages with White Oaks Wellness.

