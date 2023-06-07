Springfield Safe Kids says hot playground equipment poses burn risks for children

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - As the warmer weather draws families to local playgrounds, concerns are rising over the potential burn risks posed by hot playground equipment.

Pediatricians and safety experts urge parents to be vigilant and check the surface temperatures before allowing children to play.

Samantha Roberts, a nanny for a Springfield family, says from her experience, a lot of the equipment can get pretty hot.

“It usually gets pretty toasty, and they don’t want to go on the slide after the second or third time they do it,” Roberts says.

She emphasizes the need for caution as she often encounters uncomfortably hot equipment.

Becky Spain, Injury Prevention Specialist and Safe Kids Coordinator at Mercy Hospital, highlights the importance of surface temperature checks.

“We need to be making sure we are checking the surface of everything before we let the kids play,” she advises.

Spain says to consider the duration of contact with equipment, as prolonged exposure can exacerbate the risk of burns.

Pediatricians emphasize the severity of the issue, noting that children can sustain first-degree burns within minutes when playground equipment reaches temperatures of 120 degrees. When temperatures soar to 140 degrees, burns can occur within seconds.

“It’s crucial to remember that if the playground equipment is in the sun and baking, the temperature will keep rising even if it seems cool to us,” Spain says.

Parents are advised to take precautions, including planning outdoor playtimes during cooler hours, such as early mornings, to minimize exposure to intense sun and hot surfaces. Regularly checking equipment temperatures with the back of the hand can help identify potential.

