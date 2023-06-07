Three Chiefs ranked top in NFL per player grading system

Pro Football Focus ranks top NFL players at each position in 2023
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) scrambles up field as center Creed Humphrey...
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) scrambles up field as center Creed Humphrey (52) helps against pressure from Cincinnati Bengals defensive end B.J. Hill (92) during the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)(Ed Zurga | AP)
By Olivia Eisenhauer
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Ahead of the upcoming season, Pro Football Focus released its rankings at each position with multiple Kansas City Chiefs leading their position group.

Following an MVP season in 2022, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes leads the pack of quarterbacks per PFF’s report. The network’s player grading system called No. 15 “the standard by which all NFL quarterbacks are now measured,” and said. “with [Peyton] Manning and [Tom] Brady now names of the past, Mahomes is the new benchmark pushing the boundaries of what we have seen.”

Just behind Mahomes was Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills and Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals.

Leading the way for the tight ends was tight end Travis Kelce. The 6-foot-5 machine for Kansas City led the NFL in targets (150), receptions (110), receiving yards (1,338) and receiving touchdowns (12) last season. PFF said Kelce has been “a dominant force at the position for almost a decade and arguably just had the best season of his career.” PFF said Mahomes and Kelce have the best chemistry of any duo in the league. Kelce beat out Baltimore’s Mark Andrews and San Francisco’s George Kittle for first place.

The best center in the NFL wasn’t Travis Kelce’s brother, Jason following the “Kelce Bowl” Super Bowl. It was Creed Humphrey of Kansas City in just his second season, according to PFF. While Humphrey ranked third in offensive snaps played (1,138) and tied for eighth in penalties (4), he edged out Jason Kelce in PFF grade last season. The veteran fell into second with a slight PFF deficit of 89.9 to 89.4.

Others Chiefs to rank within the top 32 per the rankings released were running back Isiah Pacheco (21), tackle Jawaan Taylor (24) and guards Joe Thuney (5) and Trey Smith (13).

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MGN Online
Baby killed after a car hits a buggy near Seymour, Mo.
Courtesy: Gov. Parson's Office
Missouri governor signs bill banning gender-affirming care for transgender minors, some adults
Mary Kathryn Wickware, 31
CRIME STOPPERS: Do you recognize this Greene County fugitive?
Shane Ellzey/Polk County, Mo.
Authorities arrest Polk County man wanted in death investigation; victim identified
Officers responded to the North Brooke Apartment complex on Monday.
Police say man dies from injuries after nearly drowning in Willard, Mo., pool

Latest News

O-Zone: Missouri Sports Hall of Fame Spring Luncheon 2023
Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez smiles as he walks through the dugout before the...
Arraez raises average to .403, Sánchez has 4 RBIs to lead Marlins over Royals
Courtesy: Bass Pro Shops
Bass Pro Fishing Tips: ‘Fish like a Bass Pro’ contest winner hits the lake
FILE - In this Wednesday, June 16, 2010, file photograph, a rainbow arches near Kauffman...
Royals are one of the first MLB teams to partner with CBD group