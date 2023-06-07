Three security mistakes people make before going on vacation

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - If you’re packing your bags and heading out for a family getaway, you need to make sure you are keeping your home safe while you’re gone.

There are several common mistakes people make before going on vacation that make their home a target for thieves.

On May 22-28th, the week leading up to Memorial Day, Springfield Police had 14 reported burglaries. Many of those were during the holiday weekend when people were away from home.

One of the most common mistakes people make is not telling their neighbors they will be gone. Let neighbors know you’re going on vacation and have them keep an eye on your property. Have them call you if they suspect anything and call the police if they see someone doing something they shouldn’t.

You can also have them park a car in your driveway, pick up your mail, and roll the trash out while you are gone to make it look like someone is home.

Another mistake people make is not locking their doors and windows. It may seem like a no-brainer, but it’s really easy to overlook a window and leave it unlocked, making it an easy entry point for thieves. Don’t share your vacation plans on social media.

“Social media is so ingrained in our lives, and we want to share all of these fun and exciting things with our friends and family,” said Cris Swaters with the Springfield Police Department. “But the best thing that you can do is to save your photos from your vacation until you get back. And don’t post on the internet when you are gone on vacation. That you never know who will see what you’ve posted online. Even if you have your settings restricted, you still don’t know who’s going to see that. And that’s giving someone information that you’re not going to be home.”

Another thing to help keep your home secure is cameras. If you have a doorbell cam or security camera, refresh the batteries before you leave. That way, if something happens, you will have evidence to convict the burglars.

