What’s Going Around: Sports physicals

HARRISON, AR. (KY3) - We are several weeks into summer vacation now and it’s already time to start thinking about the fall.

“It’s a good time to get their well-child checks,” said Dr. Brent Rosson with North Arkansas Regional Medical Center. “They can also get their sports physicals done at the same time, that way, they’re done when school time rolls around and kids don’t have to miss school.”

Dr. Brent Rossson, a physician at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center, said it’s important for kids to get their sports because they’re checking for potentially life-threatening conditions.

“So the main thing that we’re looking for when screening kids is those who are more at risk for any type of cardiac event,” said Dr. Rosson. “Unfortunately, sometimes there are kids that sudden cardiac death at practice or school or a game. It’s rare, but those are the things that we try to catch.”

Dr. Rosson said they are also seeing lower Covid-19 numbers and recreational accident injuries. He is reminding patients to wear protective gear and helmets.

In other parts of the Ozarks, at Lake Regional Health Systems their physicians are seeing seasonal allergies, sinus infections, outdoor-related injuries, and strep throat. At Citizens Memorial Hospital in Bolivar their physicians are seeing strep throat, upper respiratory infections, and ear infections.

