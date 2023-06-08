63 dogs rescued from Franklin County home

By Stephanie Usery
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – The Humane Society of Missouri’s Animal Cruelty Task Force rescued 63 dogs, some of which are puppies, from a Franklin County hoarder.

The organization said the owner agreed to surrender custody of the dogs, which were mostly Yorkshire Terriers, Yorkie mixes and other small breeds. The rescued dogs will be brought to the Humane Society of Missouri’s Macklind Ave. headquarters for triage.

The home where the rescue occurred reportedly had unsanitary amounts of animal waste and serious structural decay. According to the Humane Society of Missouri, the dogs appeared to have never seen a vet and are “frightened, filthy, and show signs of being infested with parasites.” They vary in age and condition.

The dogs will be available for adoption after they are evaluated by an animal behavior team and given a clean bill of health by a veterinarian.

To help support the care of the dogs, click here.

