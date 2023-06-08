Branson West Mo., receives $30,000 for water system improvements

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Department of Natural Resources awarded 30,000 in grant funds to Branson West to evaluate their water systems for needed improvements.

The grant offers funding to qualified communities to help cover engineering costs for evaluating water system improvements.

Branson West will use the funding to identify system improvements needed to continue providing reliable service to their customers and to meet drinking water quality standards.

“One of our priorities is helping Missouri communities maintain and improve their water and wastewater treatment systems,” said Dru Buntin, director of the Department of Natural Resources. “One way we do that is by offering a variety of financial assistance programs through which qualified communities can improve key infrastructure and experience real economic benefits.”

“This is a growing area, and we want to be prepared and ready to do what we can to help the people out,” said Steve Dalton, the city administrator. “It will look at the hydraulic analysis, what kind of pressure we’ve got if that fire hydrants are spaced out correctly, and if there’s old piping that needs to be replaced.”

Lauren Graessle, the drinking water unit chief with DNR, says the study takes around six months and recommends projects for improvements for the next 20 years.

DNR says the distribution system will also be evaluated to ensure they can bring enough water at the correct pressure to the people.

