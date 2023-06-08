The deadline to expunge misdemeanor marijuana charges happens Thursday across Missouri

Amendment 3, which allows small amounts of recreational marijuana possession in Missouri, went...
Amendment 3, which allows small amounts of recreational marijuana possession in Missouri, went into effect on Thursday (Dec. 8). But pot will still not be allowed on the campuses of Missouri State, Drury, Evangel, OTC or Mizzou.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Circuit clerks across the state must meet a Thursday deadline to expunge misdemeanor cases of marijuana in Missouri.

Several counties have expunged thousands of cases, which could include more than one for each person. All non-violent marijuana-related cases must be expunged by June 1 under the amendment to legalize marijuana that Missourians passed in November 2022.

So far, the state has cleared a lot of charges but not every single one. More than 46,600 cases have been expunged across the state. Twenty-eight counties in the state have expunged less than 100 cases.

Court staff members have to attempt to notify the defendant of any expungement. Individuals with older cases should check with their court clerk to see if theirs is expunged. It is also trickier for those who have changed addresses, so the courts ask to check with clerks to see where they stand. There is also a lot of reading between the lines with this when looking at how many people have had their cases expunged.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MGN Online
Baby killed after a car hits a buggy near Seymour, Mo.
Courtesy: Gov. Parson's Office
Missouri governor signs bill banning gender-affirming care for transgender minors, some adults
Mary Kathryn Wickware, 31
CRIME STOPPERS: Do you recognize this Greene County fugitive?
MDC says someone is impersonating them, claiming over 500 buffalo will be shipped to you.
ON YOUR SIDE: Missouri Department of Conservation warns of impersonator claiming 500 Buffalo are being shipped to you
Shane Ellzey/Polk County, Mo.
Authorities arrest Polk County man wanted in death investigation; victim identified

Latest News

Iron County, Missouri, Sheriff Jeffrey Burkett was arrested Thursday.
Missouri AG Bailey files quo warranto to remove Iron County Sheriff from office
Taste of the Ozarks: Lemon Blueberry Gooey Cake
Taste of the Ozarks: Lemon Blueberry Gooey Cake
Taste of the Ozarks: Lemon Blueberry Gooey Cake
Storms should begin to expand, with locally heavy rain.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A good chance for rain today
Scattered rain for your Thursday