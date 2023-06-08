Ex-Merriam Woods, Mo., police chief faces theft and forgery charges regarding a police vehicle

Merriam Woods Police Chief Nathan Lewis removed from office.
Merriam Woods Police Chief Nathan Lewis removed from office.(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MERRIAM WOODS, Mo. (KY3) - The Taney County prosecutor filed theft charges against the former chief of police in Merriam Woods.

Nathan Lewis faces three felony counts, including two counts of stealing and one forgery. The city removed him from office in February.

An internal investigation began in late 2022 regarding misconduct complaints involving Chief Nathan Lewis. Investigator says Lewis forged city leaders’ signatures on a new vehicle purchase. Investigators say he then registered the vehicle under his name. Investigators say documents submitted claimed he had purchased the 2015 Ford Explorer from the city for $100. The car is valued between $12,000-$15,000. Christian County deputies seized the vehicle.

Investigators say he also had in his possession a shotgun stolen from the Velda City, Mo. Police Department, where Lewis once was employed.

