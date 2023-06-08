Fact Finders: Where’s the best place in your home for a carbon monoxide detector?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The recent deaths of an Indiana man and two children from suspected carbon monoxide poisoning prove it is not just a wintertime concern. And you should have a carbon monoxide detector in your home.

So, one of our viewers wants to know; Should carbon monoxide detectors be placed near the ceiling?

Carbon monoxide is an odorless, colorless gas. It’s found in fumes produced in everything from gas engines, fireplaces, furnaces, and gas ranges. If it builds up due to improper ventilation, it can make you sick or even kill you.

It’s best to have detectors near where you sleep. So, close to the bedrooms. If you can afford it, place one on each floor of your home.

There are plenty of products on the market to detect the gas. Some are meant to be hardwired. Others are battery-powered. Some models are made to be hung from the ceiling, like your smoke detector. Others are made to be plugged into an outlet.

“One of the most common scenarios where people will ask that they’ll show us a detector that plugs into the wall and say, Well, I know this is supposed to go up high,” shared Christopher Roush of The Springfield Fire Department. “I think the manufacturer understands that’s just not going to happen in most homes. Knee-high is better than not at all. And closer to the sleeping area is better than farther away. So it’s just about making it as safe as you can with the resources you have available.”

First Alert tells us; If your home is newer and wired for smoke/CO alarms, replace outdated devices with hardwired units. If you’re adding protection to a home without wiring for CO alarms, battery-powered and plug-in options are available and may be installed lower to the ground in a standard power outlet.

Kidde is another maker of carbon monoxide detectors. The company sent us this statement; Carbon monoxide (CO) and combination alarms should be mounted in or near bedrooms and living areas on a wall place six inches below the ceiling to six inches above the floor. If mounting on a ceiling, make sure it is at least six inches away from the wall. Because carbon monoxide is almost the same density as air, it will disperse evenly throughout the air in a room. Our units have been tested and will perform between 40 degrees and 100 degrees Fahrenheit.

If your home has a hot water heat system or boiler, then for the quickest response, it would be recommended to place a CO alarm in the boiler room and also in the room above or adjacent to the boiler room.

We recommend you install a carbon monoxide or combination alarm on each level of a multi-level home.

You may use the number and location of smoke alarms installed in your home, according to current building code requirements, as a guide to the location of your carbon monoxide or a combination alarm(s).

If the home has only one carbon monoxide or combination alarm, it should be installed in the main bedroom or in the hallway outside of the sleeping area.

Refer to the following guidelines for placing a single carbon monoxide or combination alarm:

Place the alarm at least 5 to 15 feet away from fuel-burning appliances.

Make sure nothing is covering or obstructing the unit.

Do not place the unit in dead air spaces or next to a window or door.

CAUTION: Carbon monoxide alarms will only indicate the presence of carbon monoxide at the sensor. Carbon monoxide may be present in other areas of your home.

If you’re feeling sick, have flu-like symptoms, or have any doubt about whether your home is filling with toxic gas, get to a safe place and call 9-1-1. The fire department will come and check it out.

Returning to our viewer’s question, Should carbon monoxide detectors be placed near the ceiling? We can’t slide this to YES or NO tonight. It depends on the model you buy for your home.

Click here for an additional resource from City Utilities.

The IAFC has additional guidance on placement here.

