Fire damages a large shed in Springfield, Mo.
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 6:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Investigators are trying to find the cause of a fire that damaged a large vacant shed Thursday morning.
Crews were called to the 2000 block of West Division, west of Kansas Expressway around 4:30 a.m. We’re told no power was going to the building and that the shed was possibly being remodeled.
No one was hurt.
To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com
Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.