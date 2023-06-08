Fire damages a large shed in Springfield, Mo.

Shed damaged by fire on West Division Street
Shed damaged by fire on West Division Street(KYTV)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 6:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Investigators are trying to find the cause of a fire that damaged a large vacant shed Thursday morning.

Crews were called to the 2000 block of West Division, west of Kansas Expressway around 4:30 a.m. We’re told no power was going to the building and that the shed was possibly being remodeled.

No one was hurt.

