Law firm claims man died after police failed to respond to hostage situation

KKTV 11 News at 4 (Recurring)
By Tony Keith, Aaron Vitatoe and Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 4:00 AM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - A law firm claims authorities in Colorado didn’t repond to an alleged hostage situation that left two men dead, even after the wife of one of the victims called 911.

Harry M. Daniels LLC issued a news release Monday detailing a situation that allegedly happened Friday. Police tell KKTV they were called to a shooting just after 2 p.m. Friday in Colorado Springs, where they found two men dead, but they have not confirmed this is the same incident.

The law firm identified one of the men found dead as Qualin Campbell. It further claims the police reports “fail to mention” that Campbell’s wife, Talija Campbell, had called 911 nearly an hour before he was found dead to report her husband had been taken hostage.

She reportedly received text messages from her husband reading, “911. Send Please!” The text message also included Qualin Campbell’s location and a picture of the man who allegedly took him hostage.

The law firm believes no law enforcement officers responded until Qualin Campbell was found dead.

“The Colorado Springs Police Department and El Paso County can make all the excuses they want, but the facts are simple,” said civil rights attorney Harry Daniels, who is representing Talija Campbell, along with Chantel Cherry-Lassiter. “This was a hostage situation where Qualin Campbell was begging for his life. His wife called 911. The police were less than a mile away, but they never responded. Let’s be clear: if the police don’t respond to a hostage situation, none of us are safe.”

KKTV is reaching out to the law firm for more on what their next steps are. No lawsuit has been filed yet.

Reporters also reached out to the police department for comment on the law firm’s claims.

“Anything that is currently available related to this ongoing investigation is on the blotter post related to this incident,” said a police spokesperson Monday. “We are not commenting on active investigations.”

The other person killed in the shooting has not been publicly identified. The El Paso County Coroner’s Office did not identify either man but confirmed their autopsies were done Monday.

Copyright 2023 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MGN Online
Baby killed after a car hits a buggy near Seymour, Mo.
Courtesy: Gov. Parson's Office
Missouri governor signs bill banning gender-affirming care for transgender minors, some adults
MDC says someone is impersonating them, claiming over 500 buffalo will be shipped to you.
ON YOUR SIDE: Missouri Department of Conservation warns of impersonator claiming 500 Buffalo are being shipped to you
Locally heavy rain is possible, with the storm threat gradually moving west with time.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Scattered rain continues tonight
Mary Kathryn Wickware, 31
CRIME STOPPERS: Do you recognize this Greene County fugitive?

Latest News

FILE - This image contained in a court filing by the Department of Justice on Aug. 30, 2022,...
Trump indicted: What to know about the documents case and what’s next
Texas state Attorney General Ken Paxton reads a statement at his office in Austin, Texas,...
FBI arrests Texas businessman linked to impeachment of state Attorney General Ken Paxton
The 14 Mill Market is kind of like a cross between a mall food court and a farmers market.
What is a “food hall” exactly? Nixa now has one
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks as he announces a third run for president, at...
Trump charged over classified documents in 1st federal indictment of an ex-president
FILE - Interior Secretary nominee James Watt, a Reagan nominee, speaks on Dec. 23, 1980, in...
James Watt, sharp-tongued and pro-development Interior secretary under Reagan, dies at 85