Leigh’s Lost and Found: how your shares helped track down a lost puppy missing for eight days

Pearl is back home after eight days!(kytv)
By Leigh Moody
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In today’s Leigh’s Lost and Found, your shares really paid off to help track down last week’s featured lost dog.

Not long after our story about Pearl aired last Thursday, sightings of her started rolling in, helping her family track her down after eight days of her on the run.

Her owner Chloe Bakers says, “I never expected her to get that many shares and for so many people to be so invested in her coming home. I’m just really grateful for that.”

Chloe says all the sightings eventually led to a happy reunion. Pearl was seen numerous times around the old Ozark Food Harvest building by some train tracks.

Chloe and her mom and step dad kept tracking her down last Friday and Saturday, but she wouldn’t come to them.

Chloe tells us, “every time we saw her she was running away pretty fast, so I think something was spooking her.”

Finally, Saturday evening, her step dad got Pearl blocked off behind a business’ fence and used some tasty food to draw her in.

“He was sitting on the curb tossing cheeseburgers at her to lure her over. She had lost a little bit of weight and she had several ticks on her and she was a little sunburnt because she’s a white dog, but that’s about it.”

Chloe says, “I was so excited. I really missed her. It was really boring in the house without her because she’s super high energy and our other dog is not. it was just nice to have her back.”

If you have a lost or found pet, be sure to submit to the Leigh’s Lost and Found facebook page at the link below.

Leigh's Lost and Found facebook

