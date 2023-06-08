Man from Houston, Mo. drowns in Pomme De Terre Lake

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 5:15 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEAR FLEMINGTON, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Steven Kessler, 59, of Houston, Mo. drowned in Pomme De Terre Lake Wednesday afternoon.

According to the patrol, Kessler jumped into the water from a boat about 20 yards from shore near Lightfoot Landing. The patrol says Kessler yelled that he couldn’t breathe. Witnesses threw him a life jacket, but they were unable to keep him above water as they brought him to land. Witnesses conducted CPR until help arrived.

Kessler was taken to Citizens Memorial Hospital in Bolivar where he was pronounced dead.

This is Troop D’s third drowning for 2023.

