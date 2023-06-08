Man shot during a disturbance in Springfield, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -A man is in the hospital after he was shot in Springfield Wednesday night.

Police were called to the 2300 block of East Page near the Glenstone Avenue and Grand Street intersection just before 11:30 p.m. Police say several shots were fired after the man was told to leave.

The man was shot once in the back and his vehicle was hit several times. He drove himself to the hospital where he is in stable condition.

The man hasn’t told police who he was arguing with before the shooting. No one is in custody.

