Missouri AG Bailey files quo warranto to remove Iron County Sheriff from office

Iron County, Missouri, Sheriff Jeffrey Burkett was arrested Thursday.
Iron County, Missouri, Sheriff Jeffrey Burkett was arrested Thursday.
By Stephanie Usery
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
IRON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) – Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey has filed a quo warranto to remove Iron County Sheriff Jeffery Burkett from office.

Burkett, along with three others, were arrested in March. They face charges related to attempted kidnapping and street gang activity. Burkett has pleaded not guilty.

Burkett cannot act as sheriff while the case is pending, but he still holds the office. Thursday, Bailey announced he is “moving for the immediate removal of the Iron County Sheriff” and demanding he resigns.

Bailey’s office argues Burkett “abused his power and authority as an elected sheriff by encouraging other law enforcement officers to make illegal arrests and detentions, knowing that he had no jurisdiction or authority and knowing that the arrests and seizures lacked any probable cause or reasonable suspicion.”

The petition asks the court to immediately remove Burkett from office due to the Department of Public Safety’s temporary suspension of his peace officer certification.

Taste of the Ozarks: Lemon Blueberry Gooey Cake
