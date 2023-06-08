Missouri attorney general files charges against Willard, Mo., contractor

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Attorney General’s Office filed charges against a Willard, Mo., contractor for deceptive business practices.

Rexford Horton owns Omega Construction. Investigators say they received multiple complaints about Horton and his unlicensed construction company.

James Ray of Willard initially contacted KY3 back in 2021 regarding Horton. Ray spoke with KY3 on Thursday about his own personal experience in 2020. Ray said Horton was initially referred to him by a family member that had Horton work on minor repairs.

“When my father passed away, I was looking to build a building (a pole barn) to remember him by,” Ray said. “So I asked Horton if he knew somebody, and Horton said he could do it.”

Ray said Horton wrote a contract that looked official with dates that Horton could finish certain parts of the project. During the beginning stages of Horton working on the pole barn, Ray said he wrote multiple different checks to Horton totaling over $18,000. KY3 confirmed this claim.

“He left a huge hole in my backyard with gravel that didn’t need to be there,” Ray said. “It was all a scam to make me write the next check.”

Ray said it reached the point where concrete would be poured, and Horton made an excuse.

“Horton said his mother died in Oklahoma, so he had to go there and wouldn’t be available for a while.”

Ray said Horton promised him that a concrete professional would continue to work on the pole barn, but no one came.

“Another concrete guy eventually shows up, and they wanted even more money,” Ray said. “I told him I already paid for it, and I wasn’t paying anymore.”

Once Ray grew more suspicious, he told his friends about Horton. After checking Better Business Bureau (BBB), CaseNet, and sites like Angie’s List, Ray said he found many complaints in multiple different areas and states.

“I’m never going to see that money again,” Ray said.

As mentioned above, the Missouri Attorney General’s Office has since taken up the case against Horton, which is ongoing, according to CaseNet.

“I don’t think I’ll ever get any of my money back, but all I want to see is justice,” Ray said.

James Ray got his pole barn built by reputable contractors, with a quote written on the barn remembering his late father.

Rexford Horton is jailed in Greene County. KY3 contacted Rexford Horton’s attorney for comment and has not heard back.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.