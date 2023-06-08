Missouri attorney general files charges against Willard, Mo., contractor

Mugshot of Rexford Horton in the Greene County Jail.
Mugshot of Rexford Horton in the Greene County Jail.(Greene County Jail)
By Reagan Di Trolio
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Attorney General’s Office filed charges against a Willard, Mo., contractor for deceptive business practices.

Rexford Horton owns Omega Construction. Investigators say they received multiple complaints about Horton and his unlicensed construction company.

James Ray of Willard initially contacted KY3 back in 2021 regarding Horton. Ray spoke with KY3 on Thursday about his own personal experience in 2020. Ray said Horton was initially referred to him by a family member that had Horton work on minor repairs.

“When my father passed away, I was looking to build a building (a pole barn) to remember him by,” Ray said. “So I asked Horton if he knew somebody, and Horton said he could do it.”

Ray said Horton wrote a contract that looked official with dates that Horton could finish certain parts of the project. During the beginning stages of Horton working on the pole barn, Ray said he wrote multiple different checks to Horton totaling over $18,000. KY3 confirmed this claim.

“He left a huge hole in my backyard with gravel that didn’t need to be there,” Ray said. “It was all a scam to make me write the next check.”

Ray said it reached the point where concrete would be poured, and Horton made an excuse.

“Horton said his mother died in Oklahoma, so he had to go there and wouldn’t be available for a while.”

Ray said Horton promised him that a concrete professional would continue to work on the pole barn, but no one came.

“Another concrete guy eventually shows up, and they wanted even more money,” Ray said. “I told him I already paid for it, and I wasn’t paying anymore.”

Once Ray grew more suspicious, he told his friends about Horton. After checking Better Business Bureau (BBB), CaseNet, and sites like Angie’s List, Ray said he found many complaints in multiple different areas and states.

“I’m never going to see that money again,” Ray said.

As mentioned above, the Missouri Attorney General’s Office has since taken up the case against Horton, which is ongoing, according to CaseNet.

“I don’t think I’ll ever get any of my money back, but all I want to see is justice,” Ray said.

James Ray got his pole barn built by reputable contractors, with a quote written on the barn remembering his late father.

Rexford Horton is jailed in Greene County. KY3 contacted Rexford Horton’s attorney for comment and has not heard back.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MGN Online
Baby killed after a car hits a buggy near Seymour, Mo.
Courtesy: Gov. Parson's Office
Missouri governor signs bill banning gender-affirming care for transgender minors, some adults
MDC says someone is impersonating them, claiming over 500 buffalo will be shipped to you.
ON YOUR SIDE: Missouri Department of Conservation warns of impersonator claiming 500 Buffalo are being shipped to you
Mary Kathryn Wickware, 31
CRIME STOPPERS: Do you recognize this Greene County fugitive?
Storms should begin to expand, with locally heavy rain.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A good chance for rain today

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs' Frank Clark celebrates after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL...
Report: Former Chief Frank Clark signs with AFC West rival
Iron County, Missouri, Sheriff Jeffrey Burkett was arrested Thursday.
Missouri AG Bailey files quo warranto to remove Iron County Sheriff from office
Taste of the Ozarks: Lemon Blueberry Gooey Cake
Taste of the Ozarks: Lemon Blueberry Gooey Cake
Taste of the Ozarks: Lemon Blueberry Gooey Cake