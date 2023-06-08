Officer saves kidnapped woman who mouthed ‘help me’ during traffic stop

By Kristin Nelson, WMBF News Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 4:58 AM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) - Police in South Carolina are praising an officer for her quick thinking when it came to taking a shooting and kidnapping suspect into custody.

The North Myrtle Beach Police Department said Officer Wallace was patrolling in the early morning hours last Sunday on Highway 17 when she saw a white Jeep go through a red light, WMBF reports.

Police said Wallace pulled the Jeep over and saw a female driver and a male passenger. She noticed the woman appeared distressed.

The North Myrtle Beach Police Department are praising Officer Wallace for her quick thinking...
The North Myrtle Beach Police Department are praising Officer Wallace for her quick thinking when it came to arresting a shooting and kidnapping suspect.(Source: NMBPD)

“While the male passenger wasn’t looking at the driver, the female silently mouthed ‘help me’ repeatedly,” posted the department on its Facebook page.

Wallace noticed the driver’s message. She got the man out of the Jeep and put him in the back seat of her patrol car.

When she went back to the Jeep, police said the driver told Wallace that the passenger had just shot someone. Moments later, a “be on the lookout” alert for the Jeep went across the police radio.

Collins Bates, 29, faces several charges, including attempted murder and kidnapping. He is...
Collins Bates, 29, faces several charges, including attempted murder and kidnapping. He is being held at J. Reuben Long Detention Center under no bond.(Source: JRLDC)

The passenger, identified as 29-year-old Collins Bates, was then arrested.

A Horry County police report stated that Bates shot someone in the stomach outside of The Waterway House, a Myrtle Beach-area restaurant. He then allegedly forced the Jeep’s driver to drive him away from the scene.

Police say that thanks to Wallace, Bates was located within minutes. A gun underneath his seat in the Jeep matched the caliber of the casing that was found at the shooting scene, according to the arrest warrants. Bates was allegedly carrying the gun unlawfully.

“Due to Officer Wallace proactively patrolling the streets of North Myrtle Beach, even to the last 30 minutes of her shift, a suspect in a shooting was arrested,” the police department posted.

Bates faces several charges, including attempted murder and kidnapping. He is being held at J. Reuben Long Detention Center under no bond.

Copyright 2023 WMBF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MGN Online
Baby killed after a car hits a buggy near Seymour, Mo.
Courtesy: Gov. Parson's Office
Missouri governor signs bill banning gender-affirming care for transgender minors, some adults
MDC says someone is impersonating them, claiming over 500 buffalo will be shipped to you.
ON YOUR SIDE: Missouri Department of Conservation warns of impersonator claiming 500 Buffalo are being shipped to you
Locally heavy rain is possible, with the storm threat gradually moving west with time.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Scattered rain continues tonight
Mary Kathryn Wickware, 31
CRIME STOPPERS: Do you recognize this Greene County fugitive?

Latest News

FILE - This image contained in a court filing by the Department of Justice on Aug. 30, 2022,...
Trump indicted: What to know about the documents case and what’s next
Texas state Attorney General Ken Paxton reads a statement at his office in Austin, Texas,...
FBI arrests Texas businessman linked to impeachment of state Attorney General Ken Paxton
The 14 Mill Market is kind of like a cross between a mall food court and a farmers market.
What is a “food hall” exactly? Nixa now has one
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks as he announces a third run for president, at...
Trump charged over classified documents in 1st federal indictment of an ex-president
FILE - Interior Secretary nominee James Watt, a Reagan nominee, speaks on Dec. 23, 1980, in...
James Watt, sharp-tongued and pro-development Interior secretary under Reagan, dies at 85