Report: Mother, daughter dismember and attempt to burn, grill grandmother’s body

By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 7:47 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
LANDOVER, Md. (Gray News) – A woman and daughter in Maryland have been charged in the death and dismemberment of the woman’s mother and daughter’s grandmother.

According to the Prince George’s County Police Department, 44-year-old Candace Craig and her daughter, 19-year-old Salia Hardy, were arrested Friday.

Officers responded to a Landover home in the afternoon for a welfare check after someone called 911 saying they had not heard from 71-year-old Margaret Craig for several days.

Officers said they were greeted at the door by Candace Craig, who allowed the officers to search the home for Margaret Craig.

When officers entered the basement, they said they immediately smelled the odor of a decomposing body and called additional units to investigate. A report from WTOP said three separate bags of remains were found by officers.

An official with the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office said a chainsaw was used in the dismemberment, followed by burning parts of the body on a grill and in a bonfire to dispose of it, according to WTOP.

“To say it’s disturbing is an understatement. It’s horrifying,” Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy said in a statement posted to Twitter.

According to investigators, the evidence along with witness interviews suggest Candace Craig murdered her mother on May 23. They said she appears to have been helped by her daughter the next day in an attempt to dispose of Margaret Craig’s remains.

Candace Craig has been charged with first and second-degree murder. Hardy has been charged with accessory after the fact. Authorities said both are currently in custody.

Officials said they are expecting to confirm the victim’s identity and cause of death in the case while they continue their investigation.

Anyone with further information has been asked to call detectives at 310-516-2512 or Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

