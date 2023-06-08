Researchers, beachgoers report rare sightings of black bear on Malibu coastline

Lifeguards discovered and photographed paw prints near Leo Carrillo State Beach. (KCAL, KCBS, NATIONAL PARK SERVICE, FACEBOOK/CA STATE PARKS LIFEGUARDS, CNN)
By KCAL/KCBS
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MALIBU, Calif. (KCAL/KCBS) - Researchers in Malibu, California have been tracking a black bear that has been spotted roaming the coast after they captured it and fitted it with a GPS device.

It’s rare to see a black bear in the area, so researchers believe it is the same bear that has been seen roaming the area for at least two years.

Historically, black bears aren’t found anywhere near Malibu. The closest population is in the Santa Susana mountains about 40 miles away.

“That’s insane. That’s crazy,” beachgoer Bella Finn said.

Many other beachgoers have shared Finn’s reaction upon hearing that a black bear has been taking midnight strolls along Malibu’s coastline.

“I feel like I’d like to see it, but I also hope I don’t,” another beachgoer, Mike Denslow said.

Lifeguards recently discovered and photographed paw prints near Leo Carrillo State Beach.

It is evidence, biologists say, that a bear BB-12, who they captured and collared back in April, has been to the seaside at least twice, a rarity that has even the experts tickled.

“I think, I think our biologists are getting a kick out of this. I mean, you know, they’re scientists first, of course,” Ana Beatriz Cholo, with the National Parks Service, said. “And this is, you know, this is serious stuff. But of course, it’s really cool, because, like I said, we don’t have a resident bear population here.”

In fact, BB-12 is thought to be the first and only resident bear in the Santa Monica mountains since scientists have been tracking mountain lions there for 20 years.

Cholo said BB-12 is about 3 to 4 years old, 210 pounds and apparently, from what their GPS tracking is recording, they’re a wandering spirit.

“So, it had to cross the 101 freeway, the 118, and the 23,” Cholo said.

The bear would then have crossed the Pacific Coast Highway as well to get to shore. Something their GPS tracking can’t tell them is if the bear enjoyed an ocean dip while on the coast.

“I don’t know if he, if he actually went into the water,” she said. “But that’s a great question, and I would love to know if he decided to check out the waves.”

Cholo said the last GPS hits indicate BB-12 has headed back toward the Santa Susana mountains, but if he hits the beach again, many say they’ll be happy to share the sand.

“Oh, I would welcome a bear,” beachgoer April Thayer said. “If he surfs, of course, I would welcome him.”

Wildlife officials said that anyone who encounters a black bear should avoid eye contact and slowly back away, but do not run.

It’s uncommon for black bears to attack people, but if one does, it is imperative to fight back.

Copyright 2023 KCAL/KCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MDC says someone is impersonating them, claiming over 500 buffalo will be shipped to you.
ON YOUR SIDE: Missouri Department of Conservation warns of impersonator claiming 500 Buffalo are being shipped to you
Man shot during a disturbance in Springfield, Mo.
Locally heavy rain is possible, with the storm threat gradually moving west with time.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Scattered rain continues tonight
MGN Online
Man from Houston, Mo., drowns in Pomme De Terre Lake
Mugshot of Rexford Horton in the Greene County Jail.
Missouri attorney general files charges against Willard, Mo., contractor

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference with British Prime Minister Rishi...
Biden heads to North Carolina to push clean energy agenda and promote order aiding military spouses
If you’re trying to make dinner plans tonight, save the cooking for the pros... and head out to...
Grillers compete for $20,000 in Ozarks BBQ fest
Trump indicted in federal criminal probe
Questions are swirling in France after a Syrian asylum-seeker is accused of stabbing four...
Child victims of stabbing attack in France still in critical condition, president to visit
Questions are swirling in France after a Syrian asylum-seeker is accused of stabbing four...
Knife attack in France at children's playground