Silver alert issued for missing Stone County man

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 7:45 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
STONE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Police issued a silver alert for a missing man near Mountain View.

60-year-old Scott Allen Adcox was reported missing on May 28.

He was last seen wearing jeans and a fisherman hat in the 900 block of Dump Mountain Road.

The report said Adcox stands 6′2″ tall, weighs 170 pounds, and has long brown hair.

Adcox may be traveling on a white scooter with an Arkansas license plate number 438AW.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Stone County Sheriff’s Office at 870-269-3825.

