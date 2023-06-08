Springfield residents invited to attend housing study community meeting

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield residents are invited to attend the second meeting on the Housing and Development study Thursday at OTC. Springfield residents will get to vote on preferred strategies for neighborhood revitalization to help inform the ongoing citywide study of housing.

Consultants will be available to answer questions, provide attendees with in-depth information on the findings, and provide possible strategies for future improvements. The vacancy rate, owner occupancy rate, housing conditions, and affordability are some of the key topics of Thursday’s meeting. Attendees will have a chance to review the data and give their input on addressing future housing needs.

“We’re hoping, from the city standpoint, this will allow us to focus some of our limited resources in these areas where we noticed that there are housing issues,” said Planning and Development Assistant Director Brendan Griesemer. “That’s really what the study will tell us, and so we can focus these various revitalization strategies in those areas to have the greatest impact.”

Attendees can also give their input on how planning and development should move forward with improvement.

“We have a list, or the consult has a list of various rehab neighborhood revitalization strategies,” said Griesemer. “So they’ll be looking at those to kind of narrow those down as to what would be best, the best fit for Springfield. And they’ll be voting on those types of activities and projects.”

The meeting will take place 6-8 p.m. at the Ozarks Technical Community College Plaster Center for Advanced Manufacturing Gentry Family Event Center Room 103 A & B. Parking is available on the facility’s south side directly north of Chestnut Expressway. The meeting will be live-streamed at cityview.springfieldmo.gov.

