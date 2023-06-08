Taste of the Ozarks: Lemon Blueberry Gooey Cake

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Here’s a sweet treat for your next summer cookout.

Lemon Blueberry Gooey Cake

1 box lemon cake mix

3 eggs

½ cup oil

½ cup water

8 oz softened cream cheese

Juice of one lemon

1 cup powdered sugar

1.5 cups fresh blueberries

Combine cake mix, eggs, and oil. Spread half of the cake mix across the bottom of a greased cake dish. Add lemon juice and powdered sugar to the remaining cake mix and blend together. Whip softened cream cheese into the mixture until completely combined, then add water and whip again until well blended. Then fold in fresh blueberries. Pour mixture over the existing mixture pressed into the cake mix and spread to evenly distribute. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes.

The recipe serves 8-10.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.