Taste of the Ozarks: Lemon Blueberry Gooey Cake

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Here’s a sweet treat for your next summer cookout.

Lemon Blueberry Gooey Cake

  • 1 box lemon cake mix
  • 3 eggs
  • ½ cup oil
  • ½ cup water
  • 8 oz softened cream cheese
  • Juice of one lemon
  • 1 cup powdered sugar
  • 1.5 cups fresh blueberries

Combine cake mix, eggs, and oil. Spread half of the cake mix across the bottom of a greased cake dish. Add lemon juice and powdered sugar to the remaining cake mix and blend together. Whip softened cream cheese into the mixture until completely combined, then add water and whip again until well blended. Then fold in fresh blueberries. Pour mixture over the existing mixture pressed into the cake mix and spread to evenly distribute. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 minutes.

The recipe serves 8-10.

