Visit the replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Springfield this weekend

Wall that Heals traveling Vietnam Veterans Memorial visits Springfield, MO.
Wall that Heals traveling Vietnam Veterans Memorial visits Springfield, MO.
By Savannah Harrison
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 4:08 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial from Washington D.C. is in Springfield for the weekend.

According to site manager Rodney Gonsalvs, the wall is a smaller replica of the original wall from D.C.

“The Wall that Heals is a three-quarter scale replica of the wall in Washington, D.C.,” said Gonsalvs.

The wall was brought to Springfield thanks to fundraising from a local 10-year-old organization, Serenity Honors, that works to honor veterans and help them. Organizers like Gonsalvs say their goal for the wall is two-fold. For starters, it’s to help veterans heal from their trauma.

“It begins the healing process for them,” said Gonsalvs. “It’s our way of honoring them, our way of the community getting in touch with them, and honoring them and saying thank you and welcome home because they didn’t hear that when they came home.”

Gonsalvs also hopes the wall educates the community and helps them bond with veterans visiting the Wall that Heals.

“We hope that we’re able to also see the names, so we can honor those that did serve, but also see the veterans and hear their stories when they do come. Because it’s quite a thing to see and hear their stories. It’s an honor,” said Gonsalvs.

Gonsalvs also encourages families to bring out their children, so they can learn about a war they never had to experience.

“For those youngsters to learn about the Vietnam Memorial war, a wall and also the war itself, reasons why we’re there and also to change their way of thinking,” said Gonsalvs.

The Wall that Heals is put up at Wesley United Methodist Church on 922 West Republic Road in Springfield. It’s open 24 hours a day until Sunday at 2 p.m. It’s free to visit, but donations to keep the wall traveling across the country are encouraged.

There will be an opening ceremony at 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 8, when the wall officially opens. To see what other events are happening at the Wall that Heals or to learn more about it, click here.

