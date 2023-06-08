On Your Side: Ashley Furniture recalls several power-reclining sofas, loveseats, and recliners

Courtesy: CPSC
Courtesy: CPSC(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Ashley Furniture recalls several loveseats, sofas, and recliners for fear of fires.

The recall includes power-reclining faux leather home seating units with power controls and integrated LED lighting, and USB charging ports. They are sold in black and white colors.

CLICK HERE for the list of serial numbers involved.

They sold at Ashley Homestores from November 2018 through March 2023 between $900 and $1,800.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MGN Online
Baby killed after a car hits a buggy near Seymour, Mo.
Courtesy: Gov. Parson's Office
Missouri governor signs bill banning gender-affirming care for transgender minors, some adults
MDC says someone is impersonating them, claiming over 500 buffalo will be shipped to you.
ON YOUR SIDE: Missouri Department of Conservation warns of impersonator claiming 500 Buffalo are being shipped to you
Mary Kathryn Wickware, 31
CRIME STOPPERS: Do you recognize this Greene County fugitive?
Locally heavy rain is possible, with the storm threat gradually moving west with time.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Scattered rain continues tonight

Latest News

On Your Side: Facebook contest scam
Minimum wage hike circulated for Missouri’s 2024 ballot
Minimum wage hike circulated for Missouri’s 2024 ballot
Locally heavy rain is possible, with the storm threat gradually moving west with time.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Scattered rain continues tonight