On Your Side: Ashley Furniture recalls several power-reclining sofas, loveseats, and recliners

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Ashley Furniture recalls several loveseats, sofas, and recliners for fear of fires.

The recall includes power-reclining faux leather home seating units with power controls and integrated LED lighting, and USB charging ports. They are sold in black and white colors.

CLICK HERE for the list of serial numbers involved.

They sold at Ashley Homestores from November 2018 through March 2023 between $900 and $1,800.

