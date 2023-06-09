1 dead, 3 injured in shooting in South Carolina

Police in North Charleston are investigating after a report of a shooting Thursday night.
By Marissa Lute, Steven Ardary and Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) - The North Charleston Police Department said one person was killed and three others were injured in a Thursday night shooting.

Officers responded to the 4100 block of Dorchester Road around 8:30 p.m. Thursday for a report of multiple people shot.

“When officers got on scene, they learned that four people had been shot,” police spokesman Harve Jacobs said.

Jacobs said a 19-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 59-year-old man and a boy were also injured in the shooting and found lying in the parking lot, according to the police report.

The fourth victim, an 18-year-old woman, later showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound, the report states.

