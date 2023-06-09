2 injured in boat fire at Lake of the Ozarks

SUNRISE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - A man and woman suffered injuries in a boat fire at Lake of the Ozarks.

The Missouri Water Patrol identified those injured as Amanda Kingston, 35, and Benny Thomas, 78.

Deputy Chief Rob Odenwald with the Sunrise Beach Fire Protection District says it happened at Pointe Oasis. Investigators say the boat had a mechanical failure within the engine that caused an explosion. Deputy Chief Odenwald says the boat eventually sank.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.