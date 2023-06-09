Police arrest 2 juveniles for a deadly shooting in Springfield, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested two juveniles wanted in a deadly shooting in a Springfield parking lot.

Police identified the victim as Adrian Guiterrez, 24, of Sun Valley, California.

Police responded to the parking lot in the 1300 block of West Sunshine around 4 a.m. on June 4. Officers found Guiterrez with life-threatening injuries. He died from his injuries on June 8.

Police arrested the two juveniles on June 8. The Greene County Juvenile Office is reviewing the case.

Detectives know multiple people were present during this incident. Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810 or make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477) or online at p3tips.com.

This is Springfield’s seventh homicide investigation in 2023.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

