Traffic stop by Arkansas State Police leads to seizure of $2 million in fentanyl pills

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (Edited News Release/KY3) - During a routine traffic stop Monday on Interstate 40, Arkansas State Police seized approximately 50,000 fentanyl pills and a firearm.

Authorities estimate the street value of the illegally manufactured drugs at more than $2 million.

”There’s no telling how many lives were saved by taking such a massive quantity of this deadly substance out of circulation,” said ASP Col. Mike Hagar. “We’re so proud of our Troopers for the courageous and important work they’re doing every day to protect Arkansans.”

Troopers arrested a driver and a passenger following a traffic stop near Protho Junction. During a vehicle search, the trooper seized 11.83 pounds or five kilograms of fentanyl.

The synthetic opioid is up to 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine. Even in small doses, it can be deadly. One kilo of Fentanyl has the potential to kill 500,000 people. Even two milligrams of Fentanyl can be lethal, depending on a person’s body size, tolerance, and past usage.

