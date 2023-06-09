Biden Administration highlights infrastructure and private investments with Invest.gov

By Stetson Miller
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The White House is now highlighting some of the infrastructure and private sector investments that are being funded by some of the major pieces of legislation passed during the Biden presidency.

The administration is highlighting factory, bridge, tunnel, and other infratuutre projects that are now underway on their new website launched it week called invest.gov. They received funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the Inflation Reduction Act, the CHIPS and Science Act and the American Rescue Plan.

“The Invest in America agenda that has been passed, the Inflation Reduction Act... those laws that were passed last year are creating incredible investments from the private sector across America, but particularly in communities that have been left behind,” said Jennifer Granholm, the U.S. Secretary of Energy.

The website highlights projects that are happening in all 50 states including private investments like a GM and LG battery plant in Lansing, Michigan -a 2.6 billion dollar project that is expected to bring 1700 jobs to the community.

Lansing Mayor Andy Schor says without the big pieces of legislation passed by the president and congress, they would not have the resources to build these sorts of projects.

“I think that without without the work of the president, without the work of this administration and the Congress that passed it in the previous Congress, we wouldn’t have the resources. We wouldn’t have the incentive for people to to come back to America,” said Mayor Schor.

The website highlights 22 billion in investments that are coming to Michigan and local business leaders say that can make a big difference.

Detroit Regional Chamber’s vice president of automotive and mobility initiatives Glenn Stevens says that 22 billion is now being invested in Michigan and many of those projects can make big difference for those communities.

“So when we’re adding a manufacturing facility in a place like Goshen up in the big Rapids area or in Marshall with the Ford facility or in General Motors in Orange Township with the new electric vehicles, those are game changing for those communities,” said Stevens.

But the legislation that’s part of the invest in America agenda was also necessary to increase innovation and partnerships says Marty Durbin with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce

“The Congress over the last several years has enacted the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the Chips and Science Act, the energy provisions that were in the Inflation Reduction Act, even before that back in 2020, with the Energy Act of 2020, really pointed to the need for us to focus on on innovation, on government partnering with the private sector so that we can build the get the technology, the policy and the market signals out there so that the investments are being made in the infrastructure, in the technology that we need.,” he said.

