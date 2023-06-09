Biden picks longtime transportation official as acting head of the Federal Aviation Administration

FILE -Polly Trottenberg, Commissioner of the New York City Department of Transportation, speaks...
FILE -Polly Trottenberg, Commissioner of the New York City Department of Transportation, speaks to the media during a press conference and bill signing that authorizes New York City to lower their speed limit, Saturday, Aug. 9, 2014, in New York. The Federal Aviation Administration has another acting leader at the controls. The White House said Thursday, June 8, 2023 that President Joe Biden picked longtime government official Polly Trottenberg to run the FAA.(AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 9:14 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has picked a longtime government official and current top aide in the Transportation Department to serve as acting administrator of the Federal Aviation Administration.

The White House said Thursday that Polly Trottenberg replaced Billy Nolen, who indicated in April that he planned to leave the FAA.

Trottenberg held a high-ranking job in the Transportation Department during the Obama administration and has most recently been deputy to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. She headed the New York City Transportation Department from 2014 to 2020 and worked as a U.S. Senate aide and at the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

The FAA, which manages air traffic throughout the nation, has been without a Senate-confirmed leader since March of last year, when Stephen Dickson resigned halfway through his five-year term. Since then, the agency has faced understaffing of air traffic controllers, a technical outage that grounded flights nationwide in January, and several close calls between airline jets.

Biden’s nominee to replace Dickson withdrew this year when it became clear that he would not be confirmed. Republicans said Phil Washington lacked enough aviation experience to run the FAA.

The White House said the administration is conducting a national search for a new nominee.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MDC says someone is impersonating them, claiming over 500 buffalo will be shipped to you.
ON YOUR SIDE: Missouri Department of Conservation warns of impersonator claiming 500 Buffalo are being shipped to you
The 14 Mill Market is kind of like a cross between a mall food court and a farmers market.
What is a “food hall” exactly? Nixa now has one
Mugshot of Rexford Horton in the Greene County Jail.
Missouri attorney general files charges against Willard, Mo., contractor
Man shot during a disturbance in Springfield, Mo.
Rain and storms should arrive early in the morning for western Missouri and Arkansas, pushing...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: On & off storms this weekend

Latest News

Deputies say a 2-year-old girl was found dead in a hot car after a family lunch trip in Florida...
2-year-old dies after being left behind in hot car, authorities say
FILE - President Donald Trump sits at his desk after a meeting with Intel CEO Brian Krzanich,...
Prosecutor overseeing Trump case says US has ‘one set of laws’ that ‘apply to everyone’
Judge Aileen Cannon, a former federal prosecutor, was nominated to the bench by Trump in 2020.
Trump case assigned to judge who faced criticism over her ruling in his favor in Mar-a-Lago search
Douglas County fatal
Ozark County, Mo. man killed in crash after detached trailer hit his car
Ozark County, Mo. man killed in crash after detached trailer hit his car