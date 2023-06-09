CATCH-A-CROOK: Woman steals camping trailer from Springfield storage business

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

May 3, 2023 Bradford Storage Springfield, Mo. (Greene County Sheriff's Office)

Greene County detectives are trying to track down a woman who stole a camping trailer. Security video shows a white Chevy truck pull up to Bradford Storage on May 3 shortly after 10:30 a.m. The business is located at 1480 S. Bradford Lane in Springfield. The security camera at the entry gate captured video of the woman getting out of the passenger side of the white Chevy. Investigators say the truck has chrome mirrors and bumpers and appears to be an early 2000′s model.

May 3, 2023 Bradford Storage Investigators are looking for a stolen 1997 Northwood Nash camping trailer. (Greene County Sheriff's Office)

The woman punches in the gate security code and gets back into the truck. The surveillance video later shows the same woman getting out of the Chevy to leave the storage business. She punches in the gate code, and when the truck leaves the property it’s pulling a 1997 Northwood Nash camping trailer. The owner of the trailer described it as a 26-foot-long bumper pull trailer valued at $5,000. It’s white with a blue stripe going down the side. The victim also told investigators the trailer was loaded with camping supplies and equipment.

Greene County Tip Line 417-829-6230 (Greene County Sheriff's Office)

If you recognize the woman in the video or have any information on this crime, call the Greene County Tip Line at 417-829-6230.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.