Ex-boyfriend charged with murder after woman’s body found in rural Minnesota

This booking photo provided by the Winona County, Minn., Detention Center shows Adam Fravel....
This booking photo provided by the Winona County, Minn., Detention Center shows Adam Fravel. Fravel, the former boyfriend of a Minnesota woman whose body was found hidden in a rural area of the state, was charged Friday, June 9, 2023, in her death.(Winona County Detention Center via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINONA, Minn. (AP) — The former boyfriend of a Minnesota woman whose body was found hidden in a rural area of the state was charged Friday in her death.

Adam Fravel, 29, was charged with second-degree murder. The charge comes two days after a deputy found the body of Madeline Kingsbury, who would have turned 27 on June 1. She had been missing since March 31 after dropping off her two young children at day care in Winona, a southeastern Minnesota town of about 26,000 residents. Fravel is the father of the children.

Fravel appeared in court Friday. Bail was set at $2 million, or $1 million with conditions that included no contact with Kingsbury’s parents or siblings. He would be allowed to have contact with his children if he is released on bail. He remains jailed and it wasn’t immediately clear if he has an attorney who could comment.

“We have heard from so many people how wonderful a person Maddie was,” Winona County Attorney Karin Sonneman said at a news conference. “She had a bright future, and Mr. Fravel took that from her.”

Authorities confirmed that the body of Madeline Kingsbury has been found. (WCCO)

Kingsbury’s remains were discovered Wednesday in a wooded area along a gravel road near Mabel, about 46 miles south of Winona. Fravel was arrested later that day.

Police have not disclosed a cause of death. Kingsbury’s parents have been caring for the children, ages 2 and 5, since she went missing.

A criminal complaint said that after a friend reported Kingsbury missing, Fravel told police that they had recently decided to separate and she was seeing someone else. The complaint said a friend of Kingsbury had seen Fravel be violent with her in the past.

Winona Police Chief Tom Williams estimated that around 2,000 people had joined in the search for Kingsbury, and police investigated hundreds of tips. Authorities said Thursday that digital evidence, including phone and computer records, helped lead to the discovery of the body.

Authorities had searched the same area earlier but the body was “covered and concealed in such a manner that she was not visible,” Williams said. The criminal complaint said Kingsbury’s body was wrapped in a bed sheet with tape around it.

The body was found a few miles from where relatives of Fravel own property, Fillmore County Sheriff John DeGeorge said.

Sonneman said Minnesota law requires a grand jury indictment for a first-degree murder charge. She didn’t rule out an upgraded charge later. Fravel’s next court hearing is July 20.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 14 Mill Market is kind of like a cross between a mall food court and a farmers market.
What is a “food hall” exactly? Nixa now has one
Much needed rain chances for your weekend
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm weekend with rain & t-storms to watch
Mugshot of Rexford Horton in the Greene County Jail.
Missouri attorney general files charges against Willard, Mo., contractor
MDC says someone is impersonating them, claiming over 500 buffalo will be shipped to you.
ON YOUR SIDE: Missouri Department of Conservation warns of impersonator claiming 500 Buffalo are being shipped to you
Courtesy: Greene County Sheriff's Office
Greene County authorities searching for man who robbed truck stop workers at gunpoint

Latest News

A 2-year-old girl died Thursday after deputies said the toddler was left in a hot car for more...
2-year-old dies after being left in car
In this photo released by Colombia's Armed Forces Press Office, soldiers and Indigenous men...
4 Indigenous siblings found alive after surviving Amazon plane crash and 40 days alone in jungle
Ten pigs died in the crash.
Pigs run loose on highway after semitruck tips over in Minnesota
Ten pigs died in the crash.
Rollover crash leads to pigs on highway
Trump indicted: What it means and what happens next?