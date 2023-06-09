Federal grand jury indicts 5 for conspiracy to distribute meth in Texas County

File Graphic
File Graphic(MGN ONLINE)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A federal grand jury indicted five defendants for their roles in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in Texas County, Mo., and for illegally possessing firearms.

Richard D. Sims, 61, and his wife, Billie J. Sims, 51, both of Texas County, Mo., Nathan K. Roth, 39, of Mountain Grove, Mo., Cody D. Martin, 29, of Salem, Mo., and Tameica D. Everett, 46, of Yazoo City, Mississippi, were charged in an eight-count indictment returned under seal by a federal grand jury in Springfield, Mo., on May 24, 2023. That indictment has been unsealed and made public following the arrests of all five defendants.

The federal indictment alleges that all five defendants conspired to distribute methamphetamine in Texas County from March 9 to July 11, 2022.

In addition to the conspiracy, the indictment charges Richard and Billie Sims with two counts of distributing methamphetamine and one count of possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.

Martin is also charged with one count of distributing methamphetamine. Roth and Everett are charged with one count of possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.

Richard Sims is also charged with one count of being a felon in possession of four firearms. Sims, who has prior felony convictions, allegedly was in possession of a Canik 9mm semi-automatic pistol, a Hi-Point 9mm semi-automatic pistol, a Colt Army Special .38-caliber revolver, and an Armscor of the Philippines .38-caliber revolver on July 8, 2022.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jessica R. Eatmon is prosecuting this case. It was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Texas County, Mo., Sheriff’s Department, the South Central Drug Task Force, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Licking, Mo., Police Department, the Dent County, Mo., Sheriff’s Department, and the Salem, Mo., Police Department.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MDC says someone is impersonating them, claiming over 500 buffalo will be shipped to you.
ON YOUR SIDE: Missouri Department of Conservation warns of impersonator claiming 500 Buffalo are being shipped to you
The 14 Mill Market is kind of like a cross between a mall food court and a farmers market.
What is a “food hall” exactly? Nixa now has one
Mugshot of Rexford Horton in the Greene County Jail.
Missouri attorney general files charges against Willard, Mo., contractor
Man shot during a disturbance in Springfield, Mo.
Rain and storms should arrive early in the morning for western Missouri and Arkansas, pushing...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: On & off storms this weekend

Latest News

Courtesy: Arkansas State Police
Traffic stop by Arkansas State Police leads to seizure of $2 million in fentanyl pills
Storm chances rising this weekend
Rain and storms should arrive early in the morning for western Missouri and Arkansas, pushing...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: On & off storms this weekend
Police Respond to Incident at 1336 W Sunshine, Investigation Ongoing
Police arrest 2 juveniles for a deadly shooting in Springfield, Mo.