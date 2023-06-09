Fugitive suspect in 1984 Florida killing arrested 39 years later in California

Donald Santini had been on the run since June 1984, when authorities obtained a warrant linking...
Donald Santini had been on the run since June 1984, when authorities obtained a warrant linking him to the strangling death of 33-year-old Cynthia Ruth Wood.(Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 4:18 AM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A man wanted in the 1984 killing of a Florida woman has been arrested in California nearly four decades later, authorities said Thursday.

Detectives from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office were traveling to San Diego County to interview Donald Michael Santini, who was being held in jail following his arrest Wednesday, the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Santini had been on the run since June 1984, when Florida authorities obtained an arrest warrant linking him to the strangling death of 33-year-old Cynthia Ruth Wood of Bradenton, located south of Tampa.

Donald Santini had been on the run since June 1984, when authorities obtained a warrant linking...
Donald Santini had been on the run since June 1984, when authorities obtained a warrant linking him to the strangling death of 33-year-old Cynthia Ruth Wood.(Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office)

Wood’s body was found in a watery ditch three days after she went missing on June 6 of that year. The arrest warrant said a medical examiner determined she had been strangled and Santini’s fingerprints were found on her body, WFTS-TV reported.

“We are aware of this arrest and have sent detectives to interview Santini, while we await extradition,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement. “This arrest allows us to reexamine evidence collected in 1984 using the technology of today, as the case is now considered open once again.”

Online jail records said Santini, 65, was arrested as a fugitive. He was scheduled to appear in court in San Diego County on Friday. Records had no listing of an attorney for Santini who could speak on his behalf.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 14 Mill Market is kind of like a cross between a mall food court and a farmers market.
What is a “food hall” exactly? Nixa now has one
MDC says someone is impersonating them, claiming over 500 buffalo will be shipped to you.
ON YOUR SIDE: Missouri Department of Conservation warns of impersonator claiming 500 Buffalo are being shipped to you
Mugshot of Rexford Horton in the Greene County Jail.
Missouri attorney general files charges against Willard, Mo., contractor
Rain and storms should arrive early in the morning for western Missouri and Arkansas, pushing...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: On & off storms this weekend
Courtesy: Greene County Sheriff's Office
Greene County authorities searching for man who robbed truck stop workers at gunpoint

Latest News

A boat fire sent two to the hospital at Lake of the Ozarks.
2 injured in boat fire at Lake of the Ozarks
American flags fly with a cloudy sky above the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Friday, June 9,...
Haze from Canadian wildfires eases as reinforcements from abroad arrive
Dominic Damiano, president of the Amateur Baseball Umpires Association, said the threats...
Umpires walk off field, quit after little league parents, players threaten them
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference with British Prime Minister Rishi...
Biden, in North Carolina, pushes clean energy agenda and promotes order aiding military spouses
FILE - Boris Johnson leaves his house in London, on March 22, 2023.
Boris Johnson quits as UK lawmaker after being told he will be sanctioned for misleading Parliament