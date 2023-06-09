Greene County deputies arrest man wanted for truck stop armed robbery

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County deputies arrested a man wanted for an armed robbery at a truck stop.

Prosecutors charged Bruce Vonier, 59, with first-degree robbery and armed criminal action.

The incident happened at Hood’s Truck Center in Halltown around 7:30 a.m. on Thursday. Investigators say Vonier walked inside to the office level with a gun and demanded an employee open the safe. Employees say he left with thousands of dollars. Employees say he had a shotgun hidden in a bag. Surveillance showed the robber leaving in a red Dodge Avenger.

Investigators say he also took the employees’ cell phones. The ‘find my phone’ function led police to the Mount Vernon, Mo., area. Someone who recognized Vonier led investigators to his home, where they say they found a red Dodge Avenger.

Investigators say Vonier claimed he was with his friend most of the day.

