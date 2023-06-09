Greene County deputies arrest man wanted for truck stop armed robbery

Bruce Vonier/Greene County Jail
Bruce Vonier/Greene County Jail(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County deputies arrested a man wanted for an armed robbery at a truck stop.

Prosecutors charged Bruce Vonier, 59, with first-degree robbery and armed criminal action.

Courtesy: Greene County Sheriff's Office
Courtesy: Greene County Sheriff's Office(KY3)

The incident happened at Hood’s Truck Center in Halltown around 7:30 a.m. on Thursday. Investigators say Vonier walked inside to the office level with a gun and demanded an employee open the safe. Employees say he left with thousands of dollars. Employees say he had a shotgun hidden in a bag. Surveillance showed the robber leaving in a red Dodge Avenger.

Investigators say he also took the employees’ cell phones. The ‘find my phone’ function led police to the Mount Vernon, Mo., area. Someone who recognized Vonier led investigators to his home, where they say they found a red Dodge Avenger.

Investigators say Vonier claimed he was with his friend most of the day.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 14 Mill Market is kind of like a cross between a mall food court and a farmers market.
What is a “food hall” exactly? Nixa now has one
MDC says someone is impersonating them, claiming over 500 buffalo will be shipped to you.
ON YOUR SIDE: Missouri Department of Conservation warns of impersonator claiming 500 Buffalo are being shipped to you
Mugshot of Rexford Horton in the Greene County Jail.
Missouri attorney general files charges against Willard, Mo., contractor
Rain and storms should arrive early in the morning for western Missouri and Arkansas, pushing...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: On & off storms this weekend
Courtesy: Greene County Sheriff's Office
Greene County authorities searching for man who robbed truck stop workers at gunpoint

Latest News

Springfield's Rutledge-Wilson Farm hosts Friday fishing night.
Springfield’s Rutledge-Wilson Farm Park hosts fishing Friday night
Springfield’s Rutledge-Wilson Farm Park hosts fishing Friday night
Organizers of Springfield's Pridefest adding more security
Springfield animal rescue needs help after bringing in abused pets
Police arrest 2 juveniles for a deadly shooting in Springfield, Mo.