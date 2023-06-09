Grillers compete for $20,000 in Ozarks BBQ fest

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -If you’re trying to make dinner plans tonight, save the cooking for the pros... and head out to the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds for BBQ fest.

Brisket, pulled pork, or chicken. If you can BBQ it, it will be here for the 2023 Ozarks BBQ fest. Here’s a little taste of what you can expect this weekend.

It’s going to be two days of deliciousness. There will be 20 stations, all giving out samples to try. Additional food and drinks can be purchased. Vendors compete for $20,000 in prize money in this weekend’s cook-off.

“We also have a new part of the competition this year, which is called backyard grillers,” said Ozark Empire Fair Foundation Director Libby Nelson. “That’s on Friday night, and that’s just where anybody that thinks that they’re a barbecue champion at home. They can come and show us what they got.”

If you want to be a part of all this fun, here’s what you need to know before you head out the door.

First, this event is happening June 9-10. Both days are open to all ages, so bring the kids and enjoy a family fun day.

Next, No pets. Only service animals will be allowed on site.

Also, no outside food and drinks, so leave the coolers at home too. There will be lots of live entertainment, so if you want to spend the day enjoying bbq and music, feel free to bring a lawn chair or some blankets to sit on.

“The people here, the teams are great, the atmosphere, the music, it’s just a good time,” said Nelson. “It’s a good way to start your summer off. It’s got barbecue beer, and other drinks. We’ll have our Maui drink cart here for the younger kids and everything, so it’s just a good time to come and socialize and have fun and listen to some music while you drink some barber or eat some barbecue and have some drinks.”

Tickets are $10 in advance or $15 at the door. You must enter Gate 2 on the north side of the fairgrounds to park. Parking is $5. For more information, CLICK HERE.

