Man dies after eating oysters from St. Louis County establishment

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – The St. Louis County Department of Public Health has issued a warning about oysters after a man’s death.

The department is advising anyone who bought oysters from The Fruit Stand & Seafood at 14433 Manchester Road in Manchester to dispose of them. The department made the announcement after learning a man died after eating raw oysters sold there.

The 54-year-old man reportedly became infected by the bacteria Vibrio vulnificus, which is carried by oysters and other shellfish. He had eaten the raw oysters bought from The Fruit Stand & Seafood within the past week. He died at a hospital on Thursday.

According to the department, the oysters were likely were already contaminated when they arrived at the establishment. Remaining oysters were embargoed by the department as investigators work to determine where the oysters came from.

Symptoms of Vibrio vulnificus can include abdominal cramping, nausea, fever, chills and vomiting. Anyone who has eaten raw oysters and is showing symptoms is encouraged to immediately seek medical care.

The Fruit Stand & Seafood is cooperating with the investigation.

