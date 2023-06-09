Man pleads guilty in Young Dolph murder case

FILE - Young Dolph performs at The Parking Lot Concert in Atlanta on Aug. 23, 2020. Jermarcus...
FILE - Young Dolph performs at The Parking Lot Concert in Atlanta on Aug. 23, 2020. Jermarcus Johnson pleaded guilty Friday, June 9, 2023 to helping two other men charged with fatally shooting rapper Young Dolph in a daytime ambush at a Memphis bakery. (Photo by Paul R. Giunta/Invision/AP, File)(Paul R. Giunta/Invision/AP)
By Myracle Evans and Jacob Gallant
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - One of the men accused in connection to rapper Young Dolph’s killing pleaded guilty in his court hearing Friday.

Jermarcus Johnson, 26, was accused as an accessory after the fact of conspiring to murder Young Dolph.

He was one of four men charged in the case.

He admitted to assisting his brother, Justin Johnson, in the days after the rapper was killed by taking possession of Justin Johnson’s cell phone and car, so authorities would not think Justin was in Memphis.

“Conspiracy is a wide range of things,” Shelby County prosecutor Paul Hagerman said. “They include people that were acting in the conspiracy before the murder happened. But also the people that were acting afterward. The charges that have been filed now against Jermarcus make it clear that he did things afterwards.”

Jermarcus Johnson, who is accused of aiding in the hideout and escape of Justin Johnson and...
Jermarcus Johnson, who is accused of aiding in the hideout and escape of Justin Johnson and Cornelius Smith after they shot rapper Young Dolph, listens to a question Assistant District Attorney Paul Hagerman while on the stand , Friday, June 9, 2023, at the Shelby County Criminal Court in Memphis, Tenn. Johnson, 26, pleaded guilty Friday to three counts of accessory after the fact. (Chris Day/The Commercial Appeal via AP)(AP)

Jermarcus Johnson may be called as a witness to testify against the other suspects if their cases go to trial.

He faces between 6 and 12 years in prison.

The other three suspects are expected in court next month.

Young Dolph, real name Adolph Thornton Jr., was killed in November 2021. The 36-year-old rapper, label owner and producer was buying cookies at a bakery near his boyhood home in Memphis when he was gunned down by two men, authorities said.

Copyright 2023 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to the report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 14 Mill Market is kind of like a cross between a mall food court and a farmers market.
What is a “food hall” exactly? Nixa now has one
Mugshot of Rexford Horton in the Greene County Jail.
Missouri attorney general files charges against Willard, Mo., contractor
MDC says someone is impersonating them, claiming over 500 buffalo will be shipped to you.
ON YOUR SIDE: Missouri Department of Conservation warns of impersonator claiming 500 Buffalo are being shipped to you
Much needed rain chances for your weekend
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm weekend with rain & t-storms to watch
Courtesy: Greene County Sheriff's Office
Greene County authorities searching for man who robbed truck stop workers at gunpoint

Latest News

Grand Strand fire departments mourn loss of beloved first responder
Sarcoxie, Mo. police chief resigns after a months-long disagreement with mayor
Republic trash
Republic Service customers across the Ozarks wait weeks for trash pickup
Aurora teen killed
Aurora community comes together to honor 17-year-old girl killed in motorcycle crash
Aurora community comes together to honor 17-year-old girl killed in motorcycle crash