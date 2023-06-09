Missouri climbing list of nation’s largest legal marijuana markets

(Jeff Chiu | AP)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Since recreational marijuana sales became legal in Missouri this February, the state has sold more than $471.1 million.

Those numbers, according to Missouri’s Division of Cannabis Regulations, set the state up to become the sixth-largest legal cannabis market.

Only five legal states -- California, Michigan, Illinois, Colorado and Massachusetts -- are expected to have larger totals in 2023, according to the Cannabis Business Times.

The news comes a day after Missouri’s misdemeanor marijuana charge expungement deadline.

READ MORE: Missouri misdemeanor marijuana charges expunge deadline arrives Thursday

“Missouri’s quick ascension into a top-six cannabis market shows that the recipe of low-tax, customer-friendly access, and tremendous community buy-in, is maximizing this industry’s impact on the Missouri economy,” said Andrew Mullins, the executive director of MoCannTrade. “After just the first four months of adult use sales, it’s apparent that Missouri is proving to be one of the most successful launches of a new marijuana market in the country’s history and a roadmap for other states to follow.”

Missouri’s success has it already out-performing the likes of Washington, Oregon and Nevada, three legacy markets in the West.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MDC says someone is impersonating them, claiming over 500 buffalo will be shipped to you.
ON YOUR SIDE: Missouri Department of Conservation warns of impersonator claiming 500 Buffalo are being shipped to you
The 14 Mill Market is kind of like a cross between a mall food court and a farmers market.
What is a “food hall” exactly? Nixa now has one
Mugshot of Rexford Horton in the Greene County Jail.
Missouri attorney general files charges against Willard, Mo., contractor
Man shot during a disturbance in Springfield, Mo.
Rain and storms should arrive early in the morning for western Missouri and Arkansas, pushing...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: On & off storms this weekend

Latest News

Douglas County fatal
Ozark County, Mo. man killed in crash after detached trailer hit his car
Ozark County, Mo. man killed in crash after detached trailer hit his car
40th Annual Mid America Street Rod Nationals
Weekend Events: What’s happening across the Ozarks
File Graphic
Federal grand jury indicts 5 for conspiracy to distribute meth in Texas County
Courtesy: Arkansas State Police
Traffic stop by Arkansas State Police leads to seizure of $2 million in fentanyl pills