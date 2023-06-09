Missouri Supreme Court declines to halt August execution of man convicted of killing child

This undated photo provided by the Missouri Department of Corrections shows Johnny Johnson. The...
This undated photo provided by the Missouri Department of Corrections shows Johnny Johnson. The Missouri Supreme Court on Thursday, April 20, 2023, set an execution date for Johnson, who sexually assaulted and killed a 6-year-old St. Louis County girl, Casey Williamson, in 2002. Johnson is scheduled to be executed Aug. 1. (Missouri Department of Corrections via AP)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - The Missouri Supreme Court has turned aside an appeal by a man scheduled to be executed in August for killing a 6-year-old girl.

Johnny Johnson, 45, was convicted of first-degree murder in the 2002 death of Casey Williamson in suburban St. Louis. He faces execution on Aug. 1 unless the courts intervene or Republican Gov. Mike Parson grants clemency.

Johnson’s lawyers said in the appeal that he is incompetent to be executed because his schizophrenia prevents him from understanding the link between his crime and the punishment. The appeal said Johnson has delusions about the devil using his death to bring about the end of the world.

The Missouri Attorney General’s Office challenged the credibilty of the psychiatric evaluation and said medical records indicate that Johnson is able to manage his mental illness through medication. The state Supreme Court, in a 6-1 ruling, agreed.

Johnson was staying with friends in Valley Park, Missouri, in July 2002, when Casey went missing. Dozens of volunteers joined police in the search.

The girl’s body was found in a pit less than a mile from her home, buried beneath rocks and debris. Johnson confessed that he used bricks and rocks to beat Casey after she fought back when he tried to sexually assault her.

Missouri has executed three people this year, more than any state except Texas. The most recent was on Tuesday, when Michael Tisius was put to death for killing two jailers during a failed attempt to break another man out of jail.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MDC says someone is impersonating them, claiming over 500 buffalo will be shipped to you.
ON YOUR SIDE: Missouri Department of Conservation warns of impersonator claiming 500 Buffalo are being shipped to you
The 14 Mill Market is kind of like a cross between a mall food court and a farmers market.
What is a “food hall” exactly? Nixa now has one
Mugshot of Rexford Horton in the Greene County Jail.
Missouri attorney general files charges against Willard, Mo., contractor
Man shot during a disturbance in Springfield, Mo.
Rain and storms should arrive early in the morning for western Missouri and Arkansas, pushing...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: On & off storms this weekend

Latest News

File Graphic
Federal grand jury indicts 5 for conspiracy to distribute meth in Texas County
Courtesy: Arkansas State Police
Traffic stop by Arkansas State Police leads to seizure of $2 million in fentanyl pills
Storm chances rising this weekend
Rain and storms should arrive early in the morning for western Missouri and Arkansas, pushing...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: On & off storms this weekend
Police Respond to Incident at 1336 W Sunshine, Investigation Ongoing
Police arrest 2 juveniles for a deadly shooting in Springfield, Mo.