Mother charged with murder after first responders find her daughter’s body in river

South Carolina authorities say first responders found the body of a missing 6-year-old girl in...
South Carolina authorities say first responders found the body of a missing 6-year-old girl in the Edisto River last month.(WCSC)
By Michal Higdon and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 9, 2023 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) - Authorities in South Carolina say a mother is facing multiple charges after her daughter’s body was found in a river.

WCSC reports that 39-year-old Taisha Moody has been charged with murder by child abuse and four counts of unlawfully placing a child at risk or causing harm.

Last month, first responders found the body of Moody’s 6-year-old daughter, Aria, in the Edisto River.

Initial reports from the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources indicated the child had been playing in the shallow part of the river before she was swept away by water currents.

According to the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office, Taisha Moody was arrested on May 17.

Officials have not yet released Aria’s cause of death.

Moody is scheduled to make her first court appearance on July 14.

Copyright 2023 WCSC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 14 Mill Market is kind of like a cross between a mall food court and a farmers market.
What is a “food hall” exactly? Nixa now has one
Much needed rain chances for your weekend
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm weekend with rain & t-storms to watch
Mugshot of Rexford Horton in the Greene County Jail.
Missouri attorney general files charges against Willard, Mo., contractor
MDC says someone is impersonating them, claiming over 500 buffalo will be shipped to you.
ON YOUR SIDE: Missouri Department of Conservation warns of impersonator claiming 500 Buffalo are being shipped to you
Courtesy: Greene County Sheriff's Office
Greene County authorities searching for man who robbed truck stop workers at gunpoint

Latest News

A 2-year-old girl died Thursday after deputies said the toddler was left in a hot car for more...
2-year-old dies after being left in car
In this photo released by Colombia's Armed Forces Press Office, soldiers and Indigenous men...
4 Indigenous siblings found alive after surviving Amazon plane crash and 40 days alone in jungle
Ten pigs died in the crash.
Pigs run loose on highway after semitruck tips over in Minnesota
Ten pigs died in the crash.
Rollover crash leads to pigs on highway
Trump indicted: What it means and what happens next?